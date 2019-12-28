× Students in this Virginia school district will get an excused absence to protest

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A school district in Virginia will allow students an excused absence in January to protest.

Ryan McElveen, a member of the Fairfax County School Board, proposed the policy this year after seeing “a steady rise in student activism,” he said on Twitter.

The policy reportedly goes into effect on Jan. 27 and allows students in grades 7 through 12 one partial school day each year to participate in events he called “civic engagement activities.”

Students and their guardians will have to fill out a form and provide evidence that they actually participated in the event.

“While FCPS provides opportunities for students to get involved in the life of their communities and beyond,” McElveen said, “there are occasional opportunities for students to actively participate and share their voices and perspectives in the metropolitan Washington, DC region.”

I’m immensely proud that, beginning January 27, 2020, Fairfax County Public Schools will become one of the first school districts in the nation to allow excused absences for civic engagement activities. pic.twitter.com/KvZP9ilqe9 — Ryan McElveen (@RyanLMcElveen) December 19, 2019