× Plane with four passengers crashes in NC mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A plane crashed in the area around the Asheville Regional Airport on Saturday evening, WNCN reports.

The Asheville Airport Police say the plane crashed at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center about 5:30 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to the crash.

The plane reportedly crashed into the parking lot with four people on board.

Officials say no one involved in the crash was seriously hurt.

A man at a rest stop in the Arden area saw the crash.

” … as I was getting out of my car I saw this plane turn into a fireball and make a crash landing,” Stephen Morris wrote on Facebook. ” I just have never seen anything so horrifying and happen so quick.”

The crash in Asheville happened hours after another plane crash in Louisiana that killed five people.