Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Greensboro Saturday, according to Greensboro police.
The crash happened at the intersection of High Point Road and Gate City Boulevard.
The crash reportedly involved a car and a motorcycle.
Police say the driver of the car is fine.
Police are on the scene waiting on a traffic crew.
The identity of the motorcyclist is not available at this time.
It is unclear what time the crash happened.
This is a developing story.
36.072635 -79.791975