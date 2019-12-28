Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Greensboro, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Greensboro Saturday, according to Greensboro police.

The crash happened at the intersection of High Point Road and Gate City Boulevard.

The crash reportedly involved a car and a motorcycle.

Police say the driver of the car is fine.

Police are on the scene waiting on a traffic crew.

The identity of the motorcyclist is not available at this time.

It is unclear what time the crash happened.

This is a developing story.