× Mother arrested, charged after son found inside running washing machine

ELWOOD, Ind. — An Indiana mother was arrested and charged after her son was found inside a running washing machine, court documents state, WXIN reports.

Heather Oliver, 30, is facing a level 5 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury charge.

The incident happened on Aug. 16.

Around 10 a.m., a 5-year-old with his father arrived at a hospital, according to court documents. The boy was reportedly going in and out of consciousness and had multiple scratches and bruises on his upper body.

He was then flown to a different hospital for further evaluation.

The father told police that Oliver was his girlfriend and she had called him at 9:15 a.m. while he was at work and said their son was stuck inside a running washing machine.

Once he was home, he found the boy in Oliver’s arms and when he patted his son on the back, he said the boy puked water.

Oliver told police the boy was in his room under some blankets when she checked at 9 a.m.

She says she was in the kitchen when she heard the washing machine and thought it was odd.

When she checked on the washing machine, she says she saw her son inside as the machine was filling up with water. She said she opened it and pulled him out.

Police spoke with an official from the manufacturer, Lucky Goldstar who told them the washer will not work or fill up with water while the lid is open.

Police interviewed the boy three days after he was taken to the hospital.

They asked him about his mother, and he said “Mom is not nice,” according to court documents.

Doctors told the officers that the boy’s injuries were “highly suspicious for non-accidental trauma.”

Oliver was charged with neglect of a dependent “for knowingly and intentionally placing a dependent in a situation that endangers her son’s life and health which resulted in bodily injury.”