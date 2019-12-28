60-year-old man dies after being beaten, robbed of $1 on Christmas Eve

NEW YORK — A man who was beaten by a group of people who stole $1 from him on Christmas Eve has died, WCBS reports.

Juan Fresnada, 60, was walking with a 29-year-old man in the Bronx around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday when several reportedly came up to them and demanded they hand over what they had on them.

Police say the group stole $1 after attacking Fresnada and the other man when they refused to give them anything.

Following the attack, Fresnada was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition. He was pronounced dead Friday at 2 p.m.

The 29-year-old refused to get medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.