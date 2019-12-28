× Man accused of poisoning, killing 9-year-old girl while trying to sexually assault her dies in jail

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A man who was facing charges in connection to the death of a 9-year-old girl who was poisoned with chloroform was found unresponsive in a Colorado jail and died Monday, KKTV reports.

Jeffrey Beagley, 34, was accused of trying to sexually assault the girl after poisoning her with the chloroform.

He reportedly died in a Colorado hospital and autopsy results are currently pending.

Beagley was charged with first-degree murder, reckless manslaughter, child abuse resulting in death, multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children, attempted sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust and four counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

The girl reportedly died on Nov. 9.

Investigators say the day before Beasley called 911 to report the girl’s death, a bottle of chloroform was delivered to him.

Documents stating listing charges state that chloroform can be poured onto a rag that can be used to render a victim unconscious.

Beagley was arrested on Dec. 13 also faced charges for pornographic images and videos that were found on his personal devices by investigators.