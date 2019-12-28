× Husband donates kidney to wife of over 50 years after learning he’s perfect match

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas husband who has been married to his wife for 51 years donated his kidney to her when he found out he was a perfect match, KVUE reports.

Mike and Peggy Nipper underwent the successful transplant surgery just before the holidays at Kidney Transplant Center at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center.

Peggy has polycystic kidney disease, which is a disorder that causes clusters to develop in the kidneys and kidney failure after the organs to enlarge.

“You have dialysis and you have transplant: those are your choices when you get to that point,” Peggy said.

She lost her mother to the same disease years ago.

For a kidney transplant to be successful, a donor and recipient have to have matching blood and tissue types, which is why the majority of people end up waiting an average of seven years before they find a match.

However, Peggy didn’t have to wait because her perfect match had been alongside her for over a half-century.

“That was a huge miracle surprise,” said Mike. “I’m going to count it as a Christmas present and maybe the next birthday present too.”