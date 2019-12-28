Friday Night Lights: Check out this home’s decorations in Linwood

Here at FOX8, we are getting into the holiday spirit with the final Friday Night Lights segment.
You sent your submissions for Friday Night Lights -- a chance to show off your holiday decorating skills.
Here's a look at a home on Helmstetler Road in the Linwood community of Davidson County. The father-in-law of the man who owns the house says putting up lights has become a fun family competition over the years.
"Me and my wife have been decorating for probably twenty years, but in the last few years, I got in a competition with my son-in-law and my daughter," said Shane Williams, the father-in-law. "Every year we try to up it a little bit."