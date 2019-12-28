Changes for hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses coming January 2020

Posted 2:16 pm, December 28, 2019

NC Wildlife Resources Commission

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several license changes will take effect at the start of the new year, according to The NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

Some of the specific changes are:

  • All licenses that authorize inland fishing will now include the trout privilege.
  • All hunting and trapping licenses, with a few exceptions, will include the game lands privilege.
  • Establishes a new Resident Lifetime Trapping License.
  • Minor license fee adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index.

More information for all of the NCWRC licenses can be found in the commission’s 2019-2020 NC Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest.

