7-year-old shot in Florida during ‘physical confrontation’, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 7-year-old boy was shot Friday at a home in Jacksonville, Florida, police say, WJXT reports.

After getting multiple reports of shots being fired, police responded to around 11 a.m. and learned that the boy had been taken to a local hospital, authorities say.

The child's mother, Tarvia Foster, says her son's name is Dionta, and she drove him to the hospital.

“As of right now, he’s in stable condition,” Foster said. “He’s going to be OK as far as I know.”

Officials with the sheriff's office said the shooting happened because of a fight at the home between family members that turned into a "physical confrontation."

“I saw a gentleman across the street...going to break it up, and that’s when I heard about four or five shots, and I heard a woman say, ‘You shot my child,’” said Mathew Peebles, a witness.

Police don't believe the boy, who was at the front of the home when the gun was fired, was the target of the gunfire.

“I was scared to move him, unfortunately, because he was bleeding. But my fiancé, he ripped his shirt off. Paramedics told me over the phone to just put pressure (on the wound) with a towel or shirt or anything. I just put pressure and kept it covered,” Foster said.

No one else was reportedly wounded, and police don't believe the boy is in life-threatening condition.

“He’s up at the hospital right now eating ice cream and watching cartoons,” Foster said.