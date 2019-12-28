Daughter-in-law of LSU coach among 5 killed in fatal plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, La. -- Five people died in a plane crash Saturday, including Carley Ann McCord, a sports reporter, authorities say, KATC reports.

The general manager at WDSU, where McCord worked, said: "We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family."

McCord was the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

A radio host for the station said on the air that McCord was on her way to Atlanta to watch the LSU game when the plane crashed.

One person survived after the plane crashed around 9 a.m.

The plane reportedly caught fire and a vehicle was completely engulfed.

After both fires were extinguished authorities began search and rescue attempts.

First responders say the plane was a Piper Fixed Wing Multi-Engine aircraft that was carrying six people.

The victims have been identified as:

Ian E. Biggs, 51, the plane's pilot

Robert Vaughn Crisp, II, 59

Carley Ann McCord, around 30 years old

Gretchen D. Vincent, 51

Michael Walker Vincent, 15

Stephen Wade Berzas, 37, is in critical condition at a local hospital, authorities say.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three other people on the ground who were not passengers were also injured.

Their condition is currently unknown.

Two people in a post office were taken to the hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation, the fire department chief says.

Witnesses say the plane was trying to make an emergency landing when it hit a power line.

The specific reason for the crash has not been released.

"When that airplane tilted, it hit that post first then hit that suburban and Jeep...then it just blew up," a witness said.