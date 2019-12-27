× Teen shot while trying to rob off-duty police officer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenager was shot Friday morning in south Charlotte while trying to rob an off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer, WSOC reported.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

The shooting happened around midnight at Waterford Square Apartments. Multiple suspects walked up to off-duty CMPD officer Emily Bishop and her husband and tried to rob them, police said.

Bishop shot a 17-year-old with her service weapon. He had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, CMPD told WSOC.

The juvenile suspect will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on a law enforcement officer, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon. additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation develops. The additional suspects currently remain at large.

Bishop has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure anytime an officer discharges a weapon.