× Reward offered in NC for information leading to arrest in dog shooting case

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting a dog in Vance County, N.C.

The dog survived and is currently stable.

On Dec. 16 at approximately 4 p.m., Vance County Animal Control was called regarding a dog who had been shot.

Upon arrival, they found a 1 1/2-year-old mixed breed dog named Bella with a gunshot wound to her front chest and an exit wound on the right side of her chest.

According to her owners, Bella was chained within their fenced yard when a man walked by and shot Bella with a handgun and then pointed the gun towards Bella’s owners, stating he would come back and kill them if they contacted law enforcement.

Vance County Animal Control rushed Bella to a local veterinarian.

Bella is currently stable and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

“It is a terrible act of cruelty to randomly shoot an innocent dog who is unable to defend herself,” said Gail Thomssen, North Carolina state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We hope this reward encourages anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Animal Services Director Frankie Nobles at FNobles@vancecounty.org or Detective Will Bartholomew at Wbartholomew@vancecounty.org.