Police investigating after two High Point homes shot within an hour

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Two High Point homes a mile apart were hit with gunfire Thursday night.

Police report both of the shootings happened within an hour. The first shooting took place on Hill Street around 6:30 p.m. Then another on Willard Avenue around 7:11 p.m.

Tunisa Foster said she was inside of the house on Willard Avenue.

She said it sounded like the gunfire was coming from a distance, but then they noticed it getting closer.

"I'm hollering at my daughter like 'get down. Get the kids down,'" Tunisa said. "You can hear it like bling, bling, bling... and they shot like seven times."

Tunisa said teh home belongs to her mother, and at the time the house was filled with her children and grandchildren.

"We could've been sitting here mourning over a family member," Tunisa said. "Not only just a family member but my whole family."

Reports show that the victims in the Hill Street shooting may have a lead to a possible suspect, but Tunisa tells FOX8 she doesn't know who would want to shoot up her mother's home on Willard Avenue.

Police are investigating both shootings at this time.