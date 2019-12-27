NC man arrested, charged with human trafficking of teen in ‘sexual servitude’

Posted 2:39 pm, December 27, 2019, by

Lorenza Jenkins

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested in Wake County and charged with human trafficking of a teen, police say, WLOS reports.

Lorenza Jenkins, 32, was arrested Monday by Charlotte-Mecklenberg police and a warrant from the Raleigh Police Department says he is accused of holding a 17-year-old in sexual servitude.

The warrant goes on to say that from May to June 2019, he profited from the prostitution of the 17-year-old.

He is reportedly charged with human trafficking of a child, holding a child in sexual servitude and possession of marijuana and heroin.

Jenkins is in the Mecklenberg County jail on $150,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.