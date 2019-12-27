× NC man arrested, charged with human trafficking of teen in ‘sexual servitude’

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested in Wake County and charged with human trafficking of a teen, police say, WLOS reports.

Lorenza Jenkins, 32, was arrested Monday by Charlotte-Mecklenberg police and a warrant from the Raleigh Police Department says he is accused of holding a 17-year-old in sexual servitude.

The warrant goes on to say that from May to June 2019, he profited from the prostitution of the 17-year-old.

He is reportedly charged with human trafficking of a child, holding a child in sexual servitude and possession of marijuana and heroin.

Jenkins is in the Mecklenberg County jail on $150,000 bond.