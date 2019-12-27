× Mother charged with DWI, young children in critical condition after Christmas Eve crash in NC; none of the children were wearing seatbelts

SUPPLY, N.C. – Several young children are in critical condition after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Brunswick County, WECT reported.

A mother driving a SUV with four children inside failed to stop at a stop sign; her SUV struck by another car.

None of the children, ages 1, 2, 11, and 12, were wearing seat belts. Three of the kids were ejected from the SUV.

Christina Bryant of Wilmington faces charges for driving while impaired, child restraint violations, reckless driving and a stop sign violation.