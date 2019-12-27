× Man wanted in fatal Davidson County hit-and-run arrested in Indiana

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Indiana authorities have found and arrested Tristan Thomas, who has reportedly been on the run from authorities since early December.

The 24-year old is accused of hitting and killing Timothy Dickens with his Truck on Dec. 7.

Dickens was walking along Highway 109, just south of Winston-Salem, around 4:00 a.m. that morning.

Authorities believe Thomas had been driving impaired at the time and crossed the center line.

He is accused of hitting Dickens and not stopping to help him.

Thomas was arrested in Indiana on Friday, Dec. 20 where he had been hiding out for the past several weeks.

He will make his first court appearance on Jan. 6 where the decision to extradite him back to Davidson County will be discussed.