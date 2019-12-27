Man hit, killed by train in Thomasville identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A man hit and killed by a train in Thomasville on Thursday has been identified, according to a news release from the Thomasville Police Department.

Baasil Fuller, 29, of Thomasville was killed.

At about 11 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to the area of train tracks that run parallel to West Main Street, between Randolph and Fisher Ferry streets, in reference to a person struck by a train.

The train conductor told police the train was traveling south when he saw a person walk into the gauge of the track as he was passing Randolph Street.

The conductor stated he blew the horn but there was no way to stop in time.

The freight train was pulled by three locomotives and was pulling 20 cars, weighing 2,147 tons and a length of 2,795 feet. The train’s average speed was 60 mph.