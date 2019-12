× Legendary radio broadcaster Don Imus has died

Don Imus, the legendary radio broadcaster who was an early trailblazer of his genre, died on Friday at age 79, a family spokersperson says, WNBC reports.

He died less than two years after he announced his retirement on Jan. 22, 2018.

His last day on air was March 29, 2018.

When he retired, he told fans “Turn out the lights…the party’s over.”

March 29th, 2018, will be the last 'Imus in the Morning Program.' Turn out the lights…the party's over. — Imus (@WhereMyImusAt) January 22, 2018

He was most well known for his willingness to make controversial statements.