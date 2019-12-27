High Point man shot, killed in Christmas Eve shooting identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man who died after a Christmas Eve shooting in High Point has been identified.

Kalon K. Ewing, 27, died during his second surgery on Christmas Eve as a result of his injuries.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, High Point police responded to the 900 block of Sharon Street in reference to a shots fired call. While en route to Sharon Street, communications received an additional call that there were two shooting victims that arrived at High Point Hospital in a personal vehicle.

Once both victims arrived, they were immediately triaged. It was determined that one victim received a gunshot wound to his face/shoulder area and the second victim received a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Detectives were able to determine that Ewing and another victim were shot at multiple times by an unknown suspect(s), striking each victim once. Ewing was struck in the stomach.

The second victim remains in stable condition.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, please contact Det. Wade at (336) 887-7841.