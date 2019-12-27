Funeral held for Winston-Salem man killed in workplace shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTON, N.C. -- A crowd gathered outside Red Bank Baptist Church to honor and remember Terry Cobb Jr., the Winston-Salem worker who was killed in a workplace shooting last Friday.

"He was a wonderful person. He would do anything in the world for me," said Chad Brooks, who grew up with Cobb.

Cobb went to Carver High School and eventually went on to work for the city for 20 years.

Police say Steven Haizlip walked into the municipal services center and targeted Cobb. Police say the two had a long-standing dislike for one another.

Cobb's family describes him as a hard-working devoted family man. He was also an active member of the Carolina Knights Motorcycle Club.

"He was always laid back. He was always the same person every time you saw Terry," said Derrick Brown, who was in the Carolina Knights Motorcycle Club with Cobb. "He was just real cool, calm and collected. I've never seen Terry angry period. So this right here is just unexpected."

Cobb leaves behind a wife and three daughters.