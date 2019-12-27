Federal court plans to block NC voter photo ID requirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A federal court is planning to temporarily block North Carolina's law requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls in 2020, WRAL reports.

The court announced its ruling Thursday but said the full order will come next week.

There are two lawsuits challenging North Carolina's voter identification law.

The NAACP filed one of them.

The lawsuit argues the law passed in 2018 is discriminatory because it would disproportionally affect black and Latino voters.

In the following statement, Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, the NAACP President said:

"The United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina will issue a ruling next week to block North Carolina's illegal voter I.D. law. The court's decision to grant the North Carolina NAACP motion for a preliminary injunction means that voters will not be subject to a new discriminatory photo I.D. requirement to vote in the March 2020 primaries. This is a long fought for victory against voter suppression and for equal access to the ballot in this state."

Supporters of the law note free IDs are supposed to be made available to those who need them.

They say voters without identification can also cast a provisional ballot.