Disneyland reaches capacity, temporarily stops selling tickets

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland reached capacity in the park Friday and has stopped selling tickets for the day, KTTV reports.

Guests who have Annual Passports will still be let in to the park.

Officials with the park say Disneyland has been very busy today.

Disneyland released the following statement, saying:

“Visiting the Disneyland Resort during the holidays is a tradition for many people and on high demand days like today, we do all we can to welcome as many guests as possible.”

There is no estimated time of when tickets will be on sale again.