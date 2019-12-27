Disneyland reaches capacity, temporarily stops selling tickets

Posted 7:10 pm, December 27, 2019, by

In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle at Fantastyland on July 17, 2015, in Anaheim. (Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland reached capacity in the park Friday and has stopped selling tickets for the day, KTTV reports.

Guests who have Annual Passports will still be let in to the park.

Officials with the park say Disneyland has been very busy today.

Disneyland released the following statement, saying:

“Visiting the Disneyland Resort during the holidays is a tradition for many people and on high demand days like today, we do all we can to welcome as many guests as possible.”

There is no estimated time of when tickets will be on sale again.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.