Daycare owner charged with child abuse after over 20 toddlers found behind false wall in basement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A daycare owner is charged with child abuse after authorities found 26 toddlers behind a false wall during a November raid of her facility, police say, KCNC reports.

Carla Faith, 58, reportedly refused to cooperate when authorities completed a welfare check at the Play Mountain Place daycare, which she operated.

Both the Play Mountain Place daycare and Counterpoint Preschool were both operated by Faith and shut down in November.

Authorities with the Colorado Department of Human Services and Colorado Springs police completed the welfare check when they were told the facility had more children in their care than they are licensed to house.

Initially, officers didn’t find any kids inside the facility, but they began hearing children making sounds from inside the home.

The officers then found a false wall that led to the basement where they found 26 children all under the age of three as well as two adults.

Faith was arrested Monday on several charges, including misdemeanor child abuse.

She ran childcare facilities in the 1990s that were also shut down.

Authorities have shut down four facilities operated by Faith in Colorado.