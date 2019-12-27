Boy’s new bike stolen from front porch in Greensboro on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A frustrated mother wants her son's bike back after it was reported stolen from their front porch on Christmas Day.

"Broad daylight. My door was open. Very bold like a very brazen thief," Tiffany Cherry said.

Cherry has a third-grade son, Qisai, who won the bike after a contest at Archer Elementary School.

"I just really want them to know that they took from a very special kid," Cherry said.

Qisai is on the autism spectrum and worked very hard in school, especially for the essay contest.

"It was like an hour later, they were like 'oh, can we ride our bikes,' and as soon as I went to put his helmet on...he's like 'mom, where's my bike,'" Cherry said.

She recorded cellphone video of the moment her son and other third grade students at Archer Elementary School were surprised with bikes.

"Please bring my baby's bike back! He is a kid that loves his bike," Cherry said.

She says she doesn't want to punish the person who did this. She just wants the bike back in the same condition.