Woman gets Bill Gates as Secret Santa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERFORD, Mich. -- A Michigan woman was right on the money when she decided to be part of a Secret Santa gift exchange, WDIV reports.

She got a gift from bill gates, one of the richest people on the planet.

"Bill Gates is my Secret Santa. I just won Secret Santa 2019," said Shelby, who only wants to be known by her first name.

Every Christmas, the billionaire gets involved in what's called Reddit gifts.

On the social media platform, users post information about themselves, hoping someone will become their Secret Santa.

Shelby, who lives in Michigan, has sent presents to strangers 95 times.

A few days ago she got a notification.

"I logged into my tracking page and saw that the package weighed 81 pounds," Shelby said.

The box would not fit in her car.

"We wheeled the big giant box back into the FedEx location, and everyone was really delighted to get a peek at what was inside," Shelby said.

She later posted videos showing everyone the amazing gifts Gates and his team picked out.

"My favorite gift in the package was The Great Gatsby manuscript," Shelby said. "The pages are scans of F. Scott Fitzgerald's actual handwriting."

So 95 gifts later, Shelby becomes the giftee but not for long.

"I can't wait to keep participating. I saved some of my gift wrap from some of the Bill Gates packages, and I hope that I can use it in future exchanges to surprise some other people with a little bit of this excitement," Shelby said.

The gift package from Gates also included a quilt and Oreo cookies.

Another gift Shelby loved was a donation to the American Heart Association in the name of her mom, who passed away earlier this year.