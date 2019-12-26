Woman arrested after dog dragged behind car, police say
PADUCAH, Ky. — A woman who is accused of dragging a dog behind a car was arrested in Kentucky, police say, the Associated Press reports.
Jennifer Morris, 60, is facing second-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree disorderly conduct.
On Monday, dispatchers reportedly received 911 calls telling them that someone was driving with a dog leashed to the back of the car.
Police say the car pulled into the parking lot of a restaurant and when officers arrived, Morris was arguing with bystanders.
Officers went up to Morris who “was belligerent and refused to calm down,” according to a press release.
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian to be treated for serious injuries.
Morris is currently booked into jail.
37.083389 -88.600048