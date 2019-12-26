Teen driver, passengers in stolen car that flipped in Christmas crash in Burlington identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The driver and passengers in a stolen car that flipped in a Christmas crash in Burlington have been identified, according to a press release from the Burlington Police Department.

One teen was killed in the crash on Wednesday afternoon, and three teens have serious injuries. The teen who was killed is identified as Amarion Brinae Laury, 16, who died at the scene as a result of the crash. The following occupants were taken to local hospitals with injuries: The driver of the car, Taijon Martre Laury, 18; Zhiyon Sharae Laury, 14; and Anaiya Davis, 17.

All occupants of the vehicle were residents of Burlington.

Excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash, and further investigation will determine if charges will be forthcoming, according to the news release.

Police say the teens were seen in a car matching the description of a vehicle reported stolen from the 500 block of South Sellars Mill Road.

An officer saw the car, a Subaru Tribeca, around 2:40 p.m. and followed it to a nearby Dollar Tree parking lot where it looked like it was going to stop before it sped off, according to police.

The vehicle traveled just under one-half mile on Band Boulevard before leaving the roadway and striking a tree near the intersection of Bland Blvd and Mckinney Street.

The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2:45 p.m., and located four occupants inside the vehicle, according to a BFD news release.

Two occupants were able to exit the wrecked vehicle, one occupant was trapped and had to be freed by rescue units, and the fourth occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this investigation. We ask that you contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.