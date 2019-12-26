Teen dies after car goes airborne, crashes into home, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CANEY, Texas -- Authorities say a teenager died Thursday after losing control of a vehicle and crashing into a home in Texas, KHOU reports.

Police believe 19-year-old Eduardo Silva's Chevrolet Camaro went airborne after he ran a stop sign just after 2 a.m.

The car then careened into a tree and crashed into the home, breaking two support pillars.

A resident said they heard a loud crash, woke up and found out the Camaro hit a tree before destroying the stairs to their home.

Silva was reportedly found inside the car and died at the scene.

Authorities say no one inside the home was injured.

Speed and alcohol were factors that contributed to the crash, according to authorities.