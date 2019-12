Teen arrested, charged with murder after teen killed in Christmas Eve shooting in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A teen has been arrested after another teen was killed in a shooting in High Point on Christmas Eve.

FOX8 has learned that Deonte Thomas, 19, turned himself in on Christmas day.

He is charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and first-degree murder.

He is under a $75,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, High Point police responded to High Point Hospital in reference to a shooting victim who was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Officers were able to determine that the 18-year-old victim was shot on Eskdale Drive.

The victim, Austin Shoaf, was airlifted to another location and was pronounced dead a short time later. High Point Police detectives are investigating.

"One minute it's OK and the next minute, my life is crumbling," said Erin Shoaf, Austin's mother. "I can't even put it into words to be honest with you."

She described her son as "the most caring and thoughtful child honestly you'd ever meet."

"There's people that's come by our house. Just my (Facebook) messenger is so full of kids I don't even know ... they're just reaching out and telling me how Austin just touched their lives. I mean he was the best brother, the best son," Erin said.

"You know Christmas morning was so, so hard for me. He's the one that had the presents under the Christmas tree first," Erin said. "I can't explain his heart. It's just unbelievable. It's hard to even eat but I try to just keep on trucking for my other son."

Erin said she was going to spend time with Austin's childhood friend who was the other person there during the shooting and the person who rushed him to the hospital.

"He's known Austin his entire life. I wouldn't even say a friend. It's like his brother. Just that poor kid just to see all of that...he has to relive it. I'm so worried about his mental well-being," Erin said.

She said she believes Austin was getting robbed and was just "at the wrong place wrong time."

She called the shooting "senseless" and "evil."

"That's my biggest thing. The violence has got to stop," Erin said. "You know if there's something I can do to turn one kid around, I would definitely do it in the name of Austin."