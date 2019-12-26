Starbucks gives away free drinks at ‘pop-up parties’ until New Year’s Eve

Need a pick me up after the holidays?

Starbucks might have the cure?

The coffee giant doesn't want the festivities to end, so select locations are hosting "pop-up parties" through the end of the year.

Each day, 200 stores will offer free tall espresso drinks to customers from 1 to 2 p.m. local time.

The deal is good for seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas and other year-round go-to's.

The Starbucks on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh and Weston Parkway in Cary will host pop-up parties Friday.

The locations will change, but you can check the Starbucks website each day until Dec. 31 to see where each pop-up party will be.

