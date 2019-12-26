× SC man arrested, charged with murder of 14-month-old son, authorities say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse following the death of his 14-month-old son, WYFF reports.

Authorities say Ashton Robert Clark, 20, threw 14-month-old Kingston Clark into two pieces of furniture and slammed his head into a wall twice.

He was reportedly charged three days later.

Kingston was taken to a pediatric intensive care unit on Saturday.

Clark was first charged with child abuse to inflict great bodily harm, but police say the charges were upgraded when the boy died just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“I’m lost for words,” said Nathan McCall, the child’s grandfather.

He said the family is “suffering a great deal of loss” and that Kingston was “just so happy all the time.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Clark is in the Greenville County Detention Center after being denied bond.