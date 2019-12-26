NC couple’s Christmas marriage proposal during game of ‘Family Feud’ goes viral

Posted 8:04 am, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:07AM, December 26, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A couple’s Christmas marriage proposal video has more than a million views.

The video shows Joshua Powell asking Kiana Myrick, both of Fayetteville, asking questions in Family Feud format.

With Kiana’s back to Powell, Powell asks her several wedding-related questions such as “name a day a woman always dreams about” and “name something a woman wears all white to.”

Then, he says “how would you finish this – will you marry me?” Kiana says “yes, I will” and laughing without realizing that he’s actually serious.

Joshua then says, “Might as well make it official, right?” before getting down on one knee.

Powell’s mother posted the video to Facebook, where it has more than 1 million views

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.