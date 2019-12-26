NC animal shelter gives leftover Christmas trees to tigers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBORO, N.C. -- If you're still trying to decide what you want to do with your leftover Christmas tree, look no further. The Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro is collecting trees for their tigers, WRAL reports.

The sanctuary at 1940 Hanks Chapel Road is giving the trees to tigers to help their mental stimulation.

Sanctuary workers say they hide food in the trees or mask them with an animal's favorite scent to help the animals fight boredom.

"They get really really excited just to have something new in their enclosure (that is) something new that they can smell and rub on," said Michelle Meyers, who works at the animal sanctuary. "It lasts almost all day (and) the magic doesn't wear off. It's just a really great way to keep them engaged."

They are accepting trees now until the end of January.

The trees can be dropped off in the agency's parking lot.

The sanctuary rescues tigers and other animals who have been surrendered by roadside zoos or kept as pets.

If you want to see the animals, you can make an appointment by going to the sanctuary website.

Workers with the sanctuary in Chatham County have been looking after animals for 45 years.