Mall enforces parental escort for kids 17 and under

CHERRY HILL, N.J. -- Too young for the nightclub, too young for the liquor store and too young for the mall?

That was the reality for kids 17 and under who visited Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey the day after Christmas without an adult.

The mall is enforcing a parental escort policy between 4 and 9 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone 17 and under must have an adult chaperone.

The Cherry Hill Police Department will have a presence both in the mall and the parking lot to make sure everyone is obeying the policy.

"It's not a playground or a park and eventually being teenagers they may run into a group they're not friendly with either from their home town or somewhere else," said Chief William Monaghan. "Words are exchanged and then a fight breaks out and then chaos ensues afterwards and then it's a threat to the people that just want to come there and shop just on a normal basis."

The policy allows one adult to supervise up to four minors.

The mall explained in a statement that the policy is in response to an increase in troubling behavior by unaccompanied minors the day after Christmas.