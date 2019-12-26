Have you seen them? Here are the top 10 most-watched videos in 2019 on FOX8’s website, myfox8.com

Here are the Top 10 most-watched videos on myfox8.com for 2019 – do you remember any of them?
Eight-year-old tops YouTube list of high earners with $26 million
Top 10 health questions America asked Dr. Google in 2019
Local racing legends restoring Ford GT – the car featured in ‘Ford v Ferrari’ that won at Le Mans
Fairgrove Family Resource Center fights hunger in Davidson County with thousands of pounds of food each year
Big Game Bound Week 14: Playoff push, 1-on-1 with Ricky Williams
Parents concerned after video surfaces of 8th-grade fight at Southwest Middle School
FOX8 honoring “Remarkable Women” across the Piedmont Triad
Gun found in student’s book bag at North Forsyth High School
Pop star Sia surprises fans at Walmart, pays for their items
Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win first US Open and grand slam title, becomes first teen to win in over a decade
White Island volcano eruption: Five dead, others missing in New Zealand
Kevin Spacey has posted another strange Christmas video