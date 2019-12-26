Looking back … do you remember? Here are the top 10 most-viewed stories in 2019 on FOX8’s website, myfox8.com

Posted 10:39 am, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53AM, December 26, 2019

Here are the Top 10 most-viewed stories on myfox8.com for 2019 – do you remember any of them?

1 – 1 dead, 2 arrested, 3 with life-threatening injuries after assault with motor vehicle at Greensboro gas station

2 – UNCG student thought there was a ghost in her apartment, but it was a man in her closet wearing her clothes

3 – Submit your photos: Storm damage in the Piedmont Triad

4 – ‘Serious threat to humans and animal health’: FDA recalls dog food over salmonella concerns

5 – Man dying of cancer has week to live, looks for homes for his 11 rescue dogs

6 – 3 people killed, 2 injured in fiery wreck on US 421 near Julian in Guilford County

7 – Two men accused of plotting to groom and rape 3-year-old girl

8 – Photos & video: Storms bring hail, damage to FOX8 viewing area

9 – Samantha Josephson, missing 21-year-old University of SC student has died

10 – Sex abuse investigation after patient in vegetative state has baby

