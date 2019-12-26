Forsyth family spends first Christmas in own home thanks to Habitat for Humanity, Winston-Salem Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- This Christmas is an extra special one for a family in Forsyth County.

After years of renting, they're spending their first holiday in their very own home.

They bought it through the Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County, an organization that works to eliminate poverty housing and build community.

As FOX8's Katie Nordeen explains, the group is achieving its mission and making dreams come true, thanks in part to the support of the Winston-Salem Foundation.