Family identifies teen shot, killed in High Point on Christmas Eve

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A mother has identifed the High Point teenager shot and killed on Eskdale Drive on Christmas Eve in High Point.

Erin Shoaff confirmed to FOX8 that the victim is her son Austin Shoaf.

At about 12:30 a.m. High Point police responded to High Point Hospital in reference to a shooting victim that was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officers were able to determine that the 18-year-old victim was shot on Eskdale Drive.

Austin Shoaf was airlifted to another location and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Erin Shoaf wrote on Facebook, "Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers!!! They are needed immensely!! Unfortunately the victim was my son, my baby, a wonderful and hard working man. He was also a wonderful big brother. He helped so many, he was such a caring and giving soul! This violence has got to stop!!! It’s senseless!!! it’s heart breaking!!! it’s evil!!! A mother should never have to endure this type of pain!! I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy!!"

High Point Police detectives are investigating and no additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.