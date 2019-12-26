Driver taken to hospital after tractor-trailer flips on Interstate-73 near Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A driver was taken to the hospital Thursday after a tractor-trailer flipped on Interstate-73 near Greensboro, according to highway patrol officials.

State highway patrol officials and fire units are on the scene.

The call came in at 2:06 p.m.

The driver reportedly ran off the road and over-corrected, which caused the truck to flip.

The truck was the only vehicle involved.

The driver was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

The driver's name and condition have not been released yet.

The crash happened near Interstate-85 near mile marker 95, the NC Department of Transportation says.

The ramp is closed at exit 95.

There is currently no word on how long the ramp will be closed.

To detour, drivers on I-73 should take exit 97-A (I-85 Business North) and follow I-85 Business North to exit 35-A (US-220 South).

Then continue on US-220 South to get on Interstate- 73.

Dirvers already on I-85 and I-85 Business should take exit 120-A to I-85 Business then follow I-85 Business North to exit 35-A (US-220 South) and continue on US-220 South to get on I-73 South.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video