Dog who ran away after large tree fell on Burlington home Christmas morning is reunited with family

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A dog has been reunited with his family after a large tree fell on their home in Burlington Christmas morning.

The fallen oak tree caused around $30,000 worth of damage to the home and $10,000 to the contents, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

Fire officials responded after the tree fell on the home onTrade Street in the early morning hours of Christmas.

No one was trapped or hurt but the family's dog Lyric ran away when she was scared by the falling tree.

She’s a Blue American Bully and was found on Webb Avenue by someone who works at Burlington Pediatrics.