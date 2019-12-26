× Deputies looking for man who assaulted mother, kidnapped 6-month-old

WYOMING, Minn. — A man is wanted by deputies after he assaulted a mother and kidnapped her 6-month-old son, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, KMSP reports.

The baby has been found safe, but deputies are still looking for 37-year-old Ben Tietz.

The mother reportedly was first assaulted in a vehicle and then a gas station in Wyoming.

Tietz stole the vehicle and “forcibly” took the 6-month-old named Leo. Tietz is the non-custodial father of the child.

Officials say Tietz is believed to have large knives on him.

He was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, weighs 250 pounds and has facial hair.

He was in a 2002 silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo with an MN license plate that reads 572TZT.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.