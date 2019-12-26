× Child taken to hospital after house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. — A child was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene of a house fire in Danville Thursday and taken to the hospital, according to a Danville Fire Department news release.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office and determined to be a child playing with fire.

The American Red Cross is reportedly helping the family.

Fire officials arrived at 1:29 p.m. and began to put out the fire at 235 Plantation Road.

They began to extinguish the outside of one-story house, and when enough fire officials had arrived, they began to extinguish the inside of the house, the release says.

Ventilation was established to remove smoke and utilities to the house were controlled.

The fire was determined to be under control at 2:02 p.m. and officials say the house has major fire and water damage.