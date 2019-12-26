× 5-year-old who went missing on Christmas found dead

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Officials in Michigan say a five-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas day has been found dead, WJRT reports.

Beau Brennan Belson was Thursday by a state police dive team that is trained in searching icy water.

He was last seen playing near an icy pond at his grandmother’s house and was found underneath the ice on the pond, according to investigators.

Investigators say they don’t believe foul play was involved in Beau’s death.

Police say he was last seen around 2:30 p.m. playing with another relative on Christmas.

Dozens of volunteers searched for Beau, who was autistic, Wednesday night and Thursday morning.