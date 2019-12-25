× 2 arrested after woman stabbed in High Point on Christmas Eve, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman was stabbed in High Point on Christmas Eve, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 11:27 p.m. to 2305 Friends Avenue in reference to the stabbing and when they arrived, they were told the victim was already on the way to the hospital in a car.

Another patrol officer saw a speeding vehicle and the victim was calling for help while hanging out of the window, the release says.

Once the officers made it to the hospital they were able to speak with the 20-year-old woman who was stabbed.

She was treated for non-life threatening wounds to her left knee, left forearm, left upper forearm, front left thigh and back left thigh. Police say she is in stable condition.

She gave officers suspect information and a statement.

A lookout was given and two suspects, Mekhia Maas, 20, and a 16-year-old girl were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon while inflicting serious injury.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro.

Maas is in the Guilford County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

The victim, 20-year-old Tziah Rorie, told FOX8 that the stabbing happened after she went out to eat and her waitress was a woman who Rorie says hates her.

She reportedly received threatening texts and calls while she was shopping after dinner and when she got home, a car was in front of her house.

She says she handed her 11-month-old son to her friend and went up to the car to ask the people in it to leave.

She was then told FOX8 that she was attacked and stabbed. Her friend called the police.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.