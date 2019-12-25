Woman delivers baby on Christmas Eve in front seat of car on side of interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A woman in Pennsylvania proved that good things do come in small packages on Christmas Eve when she delivered her baby on the side of Interstate-81, WHTM reports.

Shanea Bishop, 25, knew immediately that her baby, Rhylee, was going to be born when she woke up at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She was in a car going down the interstate to the hospital when she and her fiancee got the attention of a state trooper.

The trooper then called an ambulance.

Rhylee was born four weeks early in the front seat of her mom's car after one big push.

She weighs 4 pounds 5 ounces and is spending her birthday in the NICU.

“I thought that something was going to be wrong. It’s early, you know. I’m scared. I’m anxious. So I was just waiting for that cry,” Bishop said.