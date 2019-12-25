Pilot Mountain officials respond to crash on Christmas Eve

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Pilot Mountain officials responded to a crash on Christmas Eve that involved two vehicles on Highway 52 northbound close to the state park exit, according to Pilot Mountain Rescue and EMS.

No one was reportedly hurt in the crash.

Officials cleaned up the highway after the crash around 9 p.m.

“We would like to thank all the departments involved for great teamwork and especially for leaving their families this Christmas night to help those in need,” officials said. “Please be careful traveling this holiday season and have a very Merry Christmas.”