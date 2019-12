× Person facing life-threatening injuries in NC after stabbing on Christmas day, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were reportedly stabbed in Charlotte on Christmas day, WBTV reports.

Police are currently at the Capri Motel after the stabbing happened on Wilkinson Boulevard.

One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials say.

No further information is available at this time.