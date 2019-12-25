Man stabs, kills woman, hurts teen in front of kids on Christmas, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA -- A man stabbed and killed a woman on Christmas morning and also hurt her 14-year-old son in front of six children, Philadelphia police say, WPVI reports.

The stabbing happened around 3:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, they reportedly found a 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times and a 33-year-old male suspect was standing over her.

She was then taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, and the suspect was arrested.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with stab wounds in his thigh. He is in stable condition.

A fight started in the home before spilling out into the street where the woman with stab wounds and the suspect were found, police say.

The six children in the home ranged in age from 8 to 16.

Police say one of the children took the butcher knife that was used in the stabbing back into the house where it was found in a bedroom on the second floor.

The children reportedly identified the man as the stabbing suspect.

"(They) said the 33-year-old male stabbed the 35-year-old female inside the property, chased her outside, and continued to stab her when she was outside," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police have not released the identities of the suspects or the victims, but they say the suspect, the victims and eyewitnesses are all related.

"For this to happen early on Christmas morning, on a day that should be a family day, a peaceful day, it just makes it that much hard to conceive. It makes it that much more hard to understand," Small said.