Large tree falls on Burlington home Christmas morning, causes thousands worth of damage

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A tree fell on a home in Burlington Christmas morning and caused around $30,000 worth of damage to the home and $10,000 to the contents, according to a Burlington Fire Department news release.

Fire officials responded to a large tree that had fallen on a home at 259 Trade St. in the early morning hours of Christmas.

The first fire department units to arrive found a large oak tree that had fallen on a home and caused substantial damage, the release says.

Crews confirmed no one was trapped or hurt.

The fallen tree was reported around 12:50 a.m.

Fire crews arrived and the situation was reportedly under control within five minutes.

Fire officials say the home is uninhabitable due to the significant damage.